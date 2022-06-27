Selena Gomez Admits She Doesn’t "Trust a Lot of People"

Watch : Selena Gomez Shares Her Tips for Avoiding FOMO

For Selena Gomez, taking on the role of Mabel Mora in Hulu's Only Murders in the Building comes naturally, ba-ba-baby.

The singer-actress recently reflected on her ability to step into the character of Mabel⁠—a badass young woman who finds herself trying to solve a murder mystery with her neighbors, played by Martin Short and Steve Martin⁠. Though entering into a murder-ridden apartment complex may be new territory for Selena, channeling Mabel's demeanor is nothing out of the ordinary for her.

"Being standoffish is not foreign to me," she admitted in an interview with U.K.'s The Sunday Times published on June 26. "Most of the time, I don't trust a lot of people."

But while Selena has found much of herself in Mabel's personality, she draws the line at that. In May, Selena shared her hesitation to co-sign on a musical episode of the show's second season, which is set to premiere on June 28.