Destination Dressing: Italian Vacation-Inspired Styles

We're currently binging this season of White Lotus, so all we can think about is being on vacation in Italy. If you have a European vacation coming up, we're jealous. Even if you're staying home this season, sometimes the best part about a vacation is the fun outfits you put together. So why not rock those outfits this season even if you're not out of town?
Since we're having major fomo right now scrolling through our Instagram feed while we're at work, we've rounded up 18 styles inspired by what we'd wear on a summer vacation in Italy. Think easy, chic styles and Diane Lane in Under the Tuscan Sun. We want to look breezy and effortlessly cool like Italian locals and those on a luxurious vacation.
From bathing suits to linen styles to flowing dresses, scroll below for 18 styles from Amazon, Revolve, and more that you'll love this season for your warm weather vacations.
Hooever Womens Casual High Waisted Wide Leg Pants Button Up Straight Leg Trousers
These linen pants channel the easy, casual-cool style of Italian summer fashion. Stay cool with these effortless, flowing pants.
Bozanly Palazzo Pants for Women Lounge High Waist Cotton Linen Smocked Wide Leg Comfy Flowy Pants
For just $21, these adorable, breezy pants come in 4 colors. They come in sizes small through 2XL, so you'll find your perfect fit.
Women Spaghetti Strap Midi Satin Dresses Tie Front Backless Split Hollow Dress
We found the perfect dress for your warm weather date nights. Whether you're on vacation or at home, channel the romance of nights in Italy.
Fulercni Women Wide Brim Straw Hat Summer Beach Sun Foldable Floppy Roll up Cap Hat UPF50+
It's giving main character in a rom com takes a trip to Italy and falls in love. You need this hat in your life.
Koraru Chikyu Belted One-Piece Mosaico
If you're headed to the Amalfi Coast, or maybe you're lounging at a pool or beach on your tropical vacation, this is the perfect chic bathing suit to channel Italian coastal summer vibes. This color will pair perfectly with your vacation tan, but it also comes in two other colors.
Schutz Agatha Mid Heel
Sandals with a slight heel are trending amongst it-girls, and they're giving us all the Italian warm weather vibes.
Palma Top - Zebra
If you're lucky enough to get away this winter, you need this bikini in your life. Pair it with the matching sarong for a chic beachside look.
SOLY HUX Women Summer Floral Square Neck Ruffle Slit Corset Fitted Midi Dress
We've never seen a more perfect dress for a coastal Mediterranean vacation.
SheIn Women's High Waist Satin Skirts Split Thigh Solid Zipper Midi Skirt
We're envisioning you running through the streets of Rome in this gorgeous skirt, or grabbing happy hour drinks after work.
Show Me Your Mumu Johanna Mini Dress
Whether you're going to the beach or to dinner on vacation, you'll be best-dressed in this striped style.
Blooming Jelly Womens High Waisted Bikini Set Tie Knot High Rise Two Piece Swimsuits Bathing Suits
We see you lounging under an umbrella in this chic bikini on the Italian coast.
Indah Charlotte Babydoll Mini Dress
We love a chic black and white floral for warm weather vacations.
Hotouch Womens Cotton Button Down Shirt Casual Long Sleeve Loose Fit Collared Linen Work Blouse Tops with Pocket
Wherever you're spending the holidays, you need this fashionable button down shirt. It channels summer in Italy in the best way, and it comes in 12 colors. Pair it with jeans for shopping on vacation or throw it over your bikini for an easy beach coverup.
Kaanas Binjai Double Braid Leather Heel
These gorgeous heels are on sale just in time for your warm weather vacation.
Chelsea28 Floral Sleeveless Midi Dress
This dress is 50% and perfect for channeling vacation in Italy energy.
CUPSHE Women's V Neck One Piece Swimsuit Ruffled Lace Up Monokini
This one piece with ruffle details is so chic. It comes in sizes XS through XXL, so you can find the most flattering bathing suit for your body.
Women Spaghetti Strap Boho Dress Backless Floral Print Maxi Dresses Sleeveless Bodycon Split Long Beach Party Dress
We love this pretty dress for a warm weather vacation. The best part? This style starts at just $12.