Why Below Deck Sailing Yacht's Ashley Marti Skipped the Season 3 Reunion (& How the Cast Reacted)

Skipping out on a reunion is a cardinal sin in the Bravo-verse, but that's exactly what Below Deck Sailing Yacht's Ashley Marti just did.

The season three reunion aired June 27, and while the stewardess was nowhere to be found, that didn't stop her co-stars from sharing their thoughts on everything that went down with her and first mate Gary King this year—namely, the time they seemingly hooked up despite the fact that Gary was extremely intoxicated.

As host Andy Cohen put it, "You were really drunk, you told her to stop. From the viewers' perspective, you were sexually assaulted. Is that you felt?"

Gary prefaced his response by noting that while he and Ashley "aren't friends," he still felt the need to defend her. "I don't think there was anything of it and I think people are being very harsh to her," Gary said of the hook up. "I thank everyone for sticking up for me but there was nothing to it and I feel that everyone should leave Ashley alone on that circumstance because it wasn't how it seemed."