Jessie James Decker Says "a Weight Was Lifted" After Sharing Struggles With Body Image and Depression

Watch : Jessie James Decker's Take on Beyonce Doing Country

What you see on stage isn't always what's going on behind the scenes.

Country superstar Jessie James Decker recently got candid with fans on Instagram about her experiences with depression and anxiety, as well as struggles with body image and self-esteem. The "Should Have Known Better" singer exclusively told E! News' Daily Pop on June 27 that after doing so, she felt "like a weight was lifted."

"It's been a couple years, like I wrote in there, where I've just been having some things that happened and it really started to affect me," she said. "I've always been a really strong person and able to pretty much tackle anything, but I think it got to a place where all the outside things I was dealing with just got so heavy and it started to affect me and I wanted to address it with my fans because I think they started to notice."