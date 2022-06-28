See Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker Reunite After Breakup

Watch : Kendall Jenner & Devin Booker's FLIRTY Reunion After Breakup

Kendall Jenner may have put Devin Booker back in the game.

On June 26, the 26-year-old and Phoenix Suns player, 25, were spotted spending time together at the SoHo House in Malibu, Calif., just days after news of their split surfaced. In the photos, Kendall and Devin were all smiles as they cozied up next to each other outside at the private membership club.

An eyewitness told E! News that the pair looked happy and "had great energy between them" during the outing. At one point, the insider noted, Kendall giggled after Devin whispered something in her ear.

"They shared things on their phones and laughed," the eyewitness said. "Kendall was looking up and smiling at Devin."

Their reunion comes nearly a week after a separate source told E! News that the two had called it quits, saying that Kendall and the NBA star faced a challenging time in their relationship in the weeks after attending Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker's Italian wedding together.

"They had a really nice time in Italy together," the second insider explained. "But once they got back, they started to feel like they weren't aligned and realized they have very different lifestyles. Kendall told Devin she wanted space and time apart."