The Partridge Family's Danny Bonaduce Details Battle With Mystery Illness

Danny Bonaduce is keeping his head up.

Two months after taking a medical leave from his radio show to focus on his health, The Partridge Family actor is opening up about his mystery illness for the first time.

"I couldn't walk at all," he said on the June 27 episode of Good Morning America, noting that wife Amy Railsback noticed something was off with his speech. "She looked really nervous. And she said, 'You're not saying words, you're not speaking English,' which of course is preposterous to me."

She called an ambulance and he remained in the hospital for five days. After testing, doctors ruled out that he had suffered a stroke—but exactly what went wrong remains unknown.

"I'd seen my dad have a stroke and it was the same thing," the 62-year-old recalled. "I couldn't walk. I couldn't keep my balance. I slurred really badly. I couldn't remember anything."

"I was hoping for a diagnosis," he continued, "but did not get one."

Today, however, he's back at work—and hopes his followers learn from him. "Take time to consider your health," he said. "Pay attention."