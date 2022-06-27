The Truth About Johnny Depp's Rumored $300 Million Pirates of the Caribbean Return

Watch : Amber Heard Still Loves Johnny Depp Despite Legal Battle

A pirate's life may not be for Johnny Depp.

On June 27, a report surfaced claiming the actor was working on a $301 million deal to return to the Pirates of the Caribbean movie franchise.

"Disney is very interested in patching up their relationship with Johnny Depp," a source told PopTopic close to four years after the actor parted ways with Disney. "They are very hopeful that Johnny will forgive them and return as his iconic character."

But before Depp fans get too excited, a representative for the actor told NBC News, "This is made up."

Depp played Captain Jack Sparrow in all five movies, the latest one being the 2017 film Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales.

Back in May, Pirates producer Jerry Bruckheimer, who is now working on two more films, was asked if Depp would be back for future projects. "Not at this point," he told The Sunday Times. "The future is yet to be decided."