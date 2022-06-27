See Khloe Kardashian's Sweet Birthday Tributes From Kris Jenner, Kim Kardashian and More

Khloe Kardashian is feeling the birthday love.
The Good American founder and mom of one turned 38 on Monday, June 27, and it didn't take long for the tributes to start rolling in.
Kris Jenner was among the first to wish her daughter a happy birthday, penning a heartfelt message on Instagram. "Happy birthday to my beautiful bunny @khloekardashian!!!!" Kris wrote alongside several throwback photos of Khloe. "I feel so blessed to get to go through this life being your mommy!! You are the most amazing daughter, sister, mommy, auntie, best friend, teacher, therapist, business woman and the funniest girl I know who looks at life with such a beautiful attitude."
Kris went on to describe Khloe as "kind, loving, sweet, so smart, generous beyond measure, [and] gracious." Not to mention, "the strongest woman I have ever met," the momager continued. "You constantly teach the rest of us how to handle the most difficult things that life throws your way and you do it with such grace and integrity. I love you more than you will ever know and I thank God each and every day for you my gorgeous girl. Happy Birthday!!!!"
Kim Kardashian made an equally sweet Instagram post for her "ride or die," telling Khloe, "I feel so blessed to be your sister and call you my best friend!"
"No one in this planet deserves the happiness and blessings that are coming your way," Kim added. "Every single person that is blessed to be close to you is a better person because of you. I am so proud of your heart and how genuine you are."
Paired with several candid photos of the sisters sharing pizza, Kim's post continued, "You are always true to yourself and always want what's best for others! Your heart is so pure that I can feel all of the best energy coming your way. I love you so much and couldn't get through this life without you."
Several others have made posts with similar sentiments, including pals Malika Haqq, Foodgod and Simon Huck.
The Kardashians star also got a b-day shout-out from her brother-in-law Travis Barker, who shared a photo of him, Khloe, Kris and his wife Kourtney Kardashian to his Instagram Stories.
Keep the celebrations going by looking back at Khloe's best moments of the decade below.