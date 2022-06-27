See Khloe Kardashian's Sweet Birthday Tributes From Kris Jenner, Kim Kardashian and More

Khloe Kardashian is 38! See how the Good American founder's family and friends are celebrating her birthday.

Khloe Kardashian is feeling the birthday love. 

The Good American founder and mom of one turned 38 on Monday, June 27, and it didn't take long for the tributes to start rolling in. 

Kris Jenner was among the first to wish her daughter a happy birthday, penning a heartfelt message on Instagram. "Happy birthday to my beautiful bunny @khloekardashian!!!!" Kris wrote alongside several throwback photos of Khloe. "I feel so blessed to get to go through this life being your mommy!! You are the most amazing daughter, sister, mommy, auntie, best friend, teacher, therapist, business woman and the funniest girl I know who looks at life with such a beautiful attitude."

Kris went on to describe Khloe as "kind, loving, sweet, so smart, generous beyond measure, [and] gracious." Not to mention, "the strongest woman I have ever met," the momager continued. "You constantly teach the rest of us how to handle the most difficult things that life throws your way and you do it with such grace and integrity. I love you more than you will ever know and I thank God each and every day for you my gorgeous girl. Happy Birthday!!!!"

Khloe Kardashian & True Thompson's Cutest Photos

Kim Kardashian made an equally sweet Instagram post for her "ride or die," telling Khloe, "I feel so blessed to be your sister and call you my best friend!"

"No one in this planet deserves the happiness and blessings that are coming your way," Kim added. "Every single person that is blessed to be close to you is a better person because of you. I am so proud of your heart and how genuine you are."

Paired with several candid photos of the sisters sharing pizza, Kim's post continued, "You are always true to yourself and always want what's best for others! Your heart is so pure that I can feel all of the best energy coming your way. I love you so much and couldn't get through this life without you."

Several others have made posts with similar sentiments, including pals Malika HaqqFoodgod and Simon Huck

The Kardashians star also got a b-day shout-out from her brother-in-law Travis Barker, who shared a photo of him, Khloe, Kris and his wife Kourtney Kardashian to his Instagram Stories.

Keep the celebrations going by looking back at Khloe's best moments of the decade below.

Khloe's Empire

Khloe Kardashian's past decade has included launching her own businesses and starring in her own series.

In 2016, the celebrity debuted her label Good American, known for its denim line that is perfect for any figure.

The 35-year-old also premiered her seriesRevenge Body, on E! that is focused on helping people achieve their dream transformation, both inside and out.

For all the hard work Khloe does, she also received some love from her fans, too. At both the 2018 and 2019 E! People's Choice Awards, the star walked away as the winner of being crowned the Reality TV Star of the year.

Khloe's Viral Moments

One of our favorite things about Khloe is her willingness to pull off a great prank.

On Keeping Up with the Kardashians, we saw Khloe team up with Scott Disick in 2018 to convince matriarch Kris Jenner that her regular artwork was in fact an expensive, exclusive piece from the fictional Art Valdelay

Then, in 2019, the prankster struck again, tricking Kim Kardashian into thinking that Kris had been tackled by her security team when it was just a well disguised body double.

We can't wait to see what hijinks the fashion designer has up her sleeve for the next decade!

Khloe's Style

At the beginning of the decade, you were likely to see Khloe in full bodycon dresses or wearing layered looks that were a bit more casual.

Now, the starlet seems to have found her signature style, frequently rocking monochromatic and neutral color palette outfits that almost always emphasize the celeb's killer waistline.

Some of her best looks have included the nude illusion trend, like her custom Yousef al Jasmi crystal gown, or embracing sheer elements, such as her dress from the 2019 E! People's Choice Awards that had a see-through top half showing off her metallic bra.

Khloe is also spotted in plenty of bodysuits, from full-length showstoppers to lingerie-like pieces paired with jeans, and often sports this decade's quintessential look, the crop top.

Khloe's Relationships

The Revenge Body host's love life was full of exciting romances and heartbreak over the past ten years.

At the start of the decade, Khloe was married to her then-husband Lamar Odom but the couple split in 2013. 

Then, Khloe and French Montana hit it off in 2014, dating for a little less than a year before deciding to just be friends. In August, Montana reminisced fondly on their time together, saying, ""I feel like we had a real dope relationship...the love was real."

After another brief relationship in 2015 to 2016 with basketball player James Harden—who was a little less positive about his relationship with the reality star—Khloe famously went on to date Tristan Thompson.

The two split this spring after Thompson allegedly cheated on Khloe with the Kardashian's close family friend, Jordyn Woods, but have a united front as co-parents raising their adorable daughter, True Thompson.

Drama

While so many parts of this decade have been wonderful for Khloe, it hasn't been without its low points.

In 2015, Lamar Odom overdosed and the reality star rushing to his bedside while he was in a coma for multiple days despite the two having split a few years earlier.

Following Odom's hospitalization, Khloe stated she needed to cut ties with her ex entirely. "Once I saw that he, you know, wasn't in the headspace to really want to change his bad situation then I was fine letting him go," she explained. 

Then, in 2018, just days before giving birth, Khloe learned that boyfriend Tristan Thompson had allegedly been cheating on her. The couple reconciled, only to officially split in 2019 after partygoers alleged that the basketball star had hooked up with Jordyn Woods.

Seeing as Woods was close friends with the Kardashian family, especially Kylie Jenner, it was shocking and hurtful to Khloe.

However, both the star and Woods have now has moved on from the incident, with Woods stating "Let's move on. It's all love" on her Instagram Stories and Khloe also taking to the platform to express, "I have moved on, found forgiveness and wish you only happiness and joy!"

Khloe's Family

The most amazing part of Khloe's decade had to be the birth of her adorable daughter, True.

True turned Khloe into a mom, adding another title to the star's long list of achievements, but it's also the one she is most proud of, with the star writing alongside her pregnancy announcement on Instagram that this was her, "Greatest dream realized."

Baby True will be two in April and we can't wait to see the little one grow up in the next decade.

Khloe's Transformation

The Revenge Body host traded her signature brown locks for a variety of new hairstyles this decade, such as blonde tresses that included a blunt bob.

She also reflected on her transformation around her fitness journey, writing before that she felt "unhealthy" and that, "My transformation journey started from within. I needed to heal myself from the inside out."

She continued that, "Once I started putting myself first, everything started falling into place."

Here's to another ten wonderful years!

