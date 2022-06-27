See Khloe Kardashian's Sweet Birthday Tributes From Kris Jenner, Kim Kardashian and More

Watch : Khloe Kardashian DATING Private Equity Investor After Tristan

Khloe Kardashian is feeling the birthday love.

The Good American founder and mom of one turned 38 on Monday, June 27, and it didn't take long for the tributes to start rolling in.

Kris Jenner was among the first to wish her daughter a happy birthday, penning a heartfelt message on Instagram. "Happy birthday to my beautiful bunny @khloekardashian!!!!" Kris wrote alongside several throwback photos of Khloe. "I feel so blessed to get to go through this life being your mommy!! You are the most amazing daughter, sister, mommy, auntie, best friend, teacher, therapist, business woman and the funniest girl I know who looks at life with such a beautiful attitude."

Kris went on to describe Khloe as "kind, loving, sweet, so smart, generous beyond measure, [and] gracious." Not to mention, "the strongest woman I have ever met," the momager continued. "You constantly teach the rest of us how to handle the most difficult things that life throws your way and you do it with such grace and integrity. I love you more than you will ever know and I thank God each and every day for you my gorgeous girl. Happy Birthday!!!!"