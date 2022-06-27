Jodie Sweetin Speaks Out After Being Shoved by LAPD at Abortion Rights Protest

Watch : Jodie Sweetin REACTS to Police Shove at Abortion Rights Protest

Thousands of Americans took to the streets to protest the Supreme Court's reversal of Roe v. Wade this past weekend, including actress Jodie Sweetin, who was shoved to the ground by a Los Angeles Police Department officer.

The altercation was captured in a video, shared to social media and has since gone viral. As such, Jodie addressed the incident while guest hosting E! News' Daily Pop on June 27.

"I was walking and one of the officers just snatched my bag and tossed me forward," she recalled, insisting that she wasn't harmed, thanks to the help of her friends. "We took care of the situation. We didn't use that as an excuse to do anything further, we continued our march and we were out there probably another four or five hours marching downtown."

Jodie added that she isn't planning to press charges. And while the video may be shocking to watch, the Full House alum wants people to redirect their anger or concerns to the issue at hand. "Above all, I want to continue to not make this about me," she said, "and continue to bring the focus back to women's rights and also police brutality. If people are disturbed by what they saw, let me tell you, I've spent a lot of time protesting out in the streets and that is a very minor incident of police brutality."