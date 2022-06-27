TikToker Ophelia Nichols’ Son Killed in Shooting One Day Before His 19th Birthday

Watch : In Memoriam: Fallen Stars of 2022

TikToker Ophelia Nichols is making an emotional plea for help.



Over the weekend, Nichols announced the tragic news that her youngest son was killed in a shooting and is asking the public for any assistance to help find the culprits. According to local Alabama outlet WKRN, Nichols' family confirmed 18-year-old Randon Lee was the victim and law enforcement said the homicide remains under investigation.



"The word is already gotten out and I'm just being overloaded with messages," Nichols said in a video shared on June 25. "And I need to let everybody know. But I'm doing this video for a reason. Because I need y'all's help. I never asked y'all for anything, but I need your help with this. There's almost 7 million people that follow me. Somebody's got to know something. Today would have been my baby child's 19th birthday, but he was [taken] from me last night."



Per WKRN, Nichols said her son was shot at a gas station in Prichard, Ala., before driving down the street to a different gas station, where he was later found deceased.