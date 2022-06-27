Janelle Monáe Gives Middle Finger to Supreme Court While Presenting At 2022 BET Awards

Watch : Stars Speak Out Against Supreme Court's Roe v. Wade Draft Leak

Janelle Monáe is letting everyone know where she stands when it comes to the Supreme Court.

As the Antebellum actress took the stage to present the award for Best Female R&B/Pop Artist at the 2022 BET Awards June 26, she took a moment to send a big "f—k you" to the Supreme Court after they voted in a 5-4 decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, which established the constitutional right to abortion in the U.S. in 1973.

"I'd like to give a special, special shoutout to Black women, to Black queer artists, to Black nonbinary artists," Janelle began. "These artists making art on our own terms, owning our truth and expressing ourselves freely and unapologetically in a world that tries to control, and police our bodies, mind-body, our decisions, my decision."

Janelle then blurted out "F--k you, Supreme Court" and held up her middle finger as the audience in the Microsoft Theater erupted in applause.