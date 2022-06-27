How Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker Are Subtly Supporting Each Other After Breakup

Watch : Kendall Jenner Sunbathes NUDE After Devin Booker Split

Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker are keeping up with each other's lives—or at least with each other's social media activity—after their recent split.

Just days after E! News confirmed the reality star and the Phoenix Suns player's breakup, eagle-eyed followers noticed the two liked each other's June 26 social media posts. Kendall tapped the heart icon underneath a photo of Devin at JaVale McGee's annual JUGLIFE charity softball game, and Devin liked Kendall's photo series, which included pictures of her horseback riding, having some sushi and sunbathing in the nude.

A source close to Kendall told E! News on June 22 that the model and the athlete "hit a rough patch recently and have been split for about a week and a half." The news came about a month after Kendall and Devin attended Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker's wedding in Italy together.

"They had a really nice time in Italy together," the source told E! News. "But once they got back, they started to feel like they weren't aligned and realized they have very different lifestyles. [Kendall] told [Devin] she wanted space and time apart."