Kanye West Seemingly References Kim Kardashian Marriage During BET Awards Speech

Kanye West has emerged from his "hiatus."



During the 2022 BET Awards on June 26, the "Jesus Walks" rapper hit the stage (and made his first public appearance in months) to present Diddy with the Lifetime Achievement Award. As Kanye—who sported a sheer stocking cap, sunglasses, and a baseball cap—put it, although he's been "off the grid," he made the special appearance to pay tribute to his "brother."



In fact, during his speech, Kanye explained just how influential Diddy has been to him—in which he also seemingly referenced his marriage and subsequent split from Kim Kardashian. "I go to him for advice to this day," Kanye told the crowd. "He inspires so many of my choices. So many of my life choices. My wife choices. And here we are, thanks for that Puff."



(ICYMI, Kim—who shares North, Saint, Psalm and Chicago—with Kanye, filed for divorce in 2021 after six years of marriage).