Josh Gad Mourns Death of His 20-Year-Old Nephew

Josh Gad's family experienced an "unimaginable loss" over the weekend.

On June 26, the Frozen actor shared that his nephew Marco passed away in his sleep at the age of 20. "His life cut far too short," Josh tweeted in part, "and our pain far too deep."

After sharing the gut-wrenching news, Josh received a flood of messages from fans and fellow stars, including LeVar Burton, who replied to Josh's tweet, "So sorry for your loss, brother. Sending love." While actor Bradley Whitford wrote, "Love, love, love to all of you, Josh. May his memory be a blessing."

Josh—who shares kids Ava, 11, and Isabella, 8, with wife Ida Darvish—alluded to the devastating news two days prior, asking fans in a June 24 tweet to send his family love, noting they "could use it today."

That same day, amid his family's heartbreak, the Wolf Like Me star returned to social media to react to the Supreme Court overturning Roe V. Wade.