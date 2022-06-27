Jussie Smollett Makes Rare Appearance at the 2022 BET Awards

Watch : Jussie Smollett Opens Up About Jail Time & Maintains Innocence

Jussie Smollett is ready to turn over a new leaf.

The former Empire star, 40, dished about his plans for the future while walking the red carpet at the 2022 BET Awards on June 26. His arrival at the star-studded event comes just three months after Smollett was released from prison after being found guilty of filing a false police report in 2019.

Keeping his ensemble laid-back and classy, Smollett sported a white shirt, tan blazer, brown pants and black shoes. He completed his look with multiple gold necklaces and a matching gold bracelet.

However, Smollett, who directed the upcoming BET+ film B-Boy Blues, isn't calling his return to entertainment a comeback.

"You know, I've never thought of myself as working my way back," the actor told Entertainment Tonight. "It's always been the plan to expand my empire, so to speak. To expand the level of what I want to do."