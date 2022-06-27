Jack Harlow Shows Support for Friend Lil Nas X at 2022 BET Awards

Now this is a first class friendship.
Jack Harlow, 24, has arrived at the 2022 BET Awards sporting a statement-making shirt in support of his "Industry Baby" collaborator Lil Nas X.
For the event, Jack—who is nominated for Best Male Hip Hop Artist alongside Drake, Future, J. Cole, Kanye West, Kendrick Lamar and Lil Baby—sported black pants, patent leather shoes and a Lil Nas X T-shirt.
Jack's fashionable look comes after the "Montero (Call Me By Your Name)" rapper, 23, recently aired his feelings on his lack of nominations at the 2022 BET Awards in his latest music video and a string of since-deleted tweets.
On June 24, Lil Nas X released the music video for his single "Late to da Party," which featured the artist singing the lyrics, "F--k BET," urinating on a BET Award thrown in a toilet and crashing his car into the BET Awards ceremony.
Prior to releasing the video, the 23-year-old took to Twitter to share his thoughts after receiving zero nominations for this year's awards ceremony.
"This not over no BET award," he wrote in a since-deleted tweet, per People. "This is about the bigger problem of homophobia in the black community, y'all can sit and pretend all u want but imma risk it all for us."
After publishing the tweet, a fan reportedly asked why Lil Nas X felt he deserved a nomination, to which the singer replied, "idk maybe 3 of the biggest songs of last year & a critically acclaimed album… i feel like that should've helped me a bit."
In another since-deleted comment, Lil Nas X added that it doesn't "even have to be" him nominated on the evening, writing, "i just feel like black gay ppl have to fight to be seen in this world and even when we make it to the top [they] try to pretend we are invisible."
Following his social media protest, BET responded with a statement towards the artist shared on their website.
"We love Lil Nas X," the statement began. "He was nominated for a Best New Artist BET Award in 2020, and we proudly showcased his extraordinary talent and creativity on the show twice."
BET's statement recalled Lil Nas X's 2019 and 2021 BET Awards performances before discussing his lack of nominations.
"Unfortunately, this year, he was not nominated by BET's Voting Academy, which is comprised of an esteemed group of nearly 500 entertainment professionals in the fields of music, television, film, digital marketing, sports journalism, public relations, influencers, and creative arts," the statement read. "No one from BET serves as a member of the Voting Academy."
While Jack's shirt may serve as a silent statement tonight, he has verbally shown his support for Lil Nas X on previous red carpets. While speaking with E!'s Laverne Cox at the 2022 Grammy Awards, Jack shared his message for those who have an issue with members of the LGBTQ+ community in the hip hop music space.
"Wake the f--k up," Jack said. "What the f--k's wrong with you? It's ridiculous."
Speaking on Lil Nas X's career, Jack had only warm things to say about his music video co-star.
"He's trailblazing a path that, you know, it's sad that it has to be trailblazed. But I think it's amazing. He's innovating the game—and it's fresh, it's powerful and it's necessary."