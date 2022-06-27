Vanessa Hudgens Returns to High School Musical's East High

It may be summer but Vanessa Hudgens is going back to school.
In an Instagram video posted June 25, the actress served up all the nostalgic feels when she paid a visit to East High School, which served as the backdrop to the High School Musical franchise.
Dressed in hot pink shorts, a black crop-top and sneakers, Vanessa, 33, walked around outside the school in Salt Lake City, Utah, as the song "Breaking Free" played from the iconic Disney Channel original film.
Vanessa captioned the video with a quote her character says in the movie, writing, "Do you remember in kindergarten how you'd meet a kid and know nothing about them then 10 seconds later you're playing like you're best friends because you didn't have to be anything but yourself?"
Vanessa's beloved dog Darla also made the trip. In an adorable photo, the pup is seen posing in front of the school and smiling.
ICYMI, Vanessa played Gabriella Montez, the new girl at school who falls for the captain of the basketball team Troy Bolton (played by Zac Efron) in the 2006 Disney Channel original movie High School Musical. The following year, she reprised her role in High School Musical 2 and then again in 2008 High School Musical 3: Senior Year, the first film from the franchise to be released theatrically.
Today, East High School is now the setting for Disney's High School Musical: The Musical: The Series, starring Olivia Rodrigo and Joshua Bassett.
Matt Cornett who plays E.J. Casewell on the show, previously spoke about his experience filming inside the iconic school.
"My first scene that I filmed was in the cafeteria, very first shot," he told SpoilerTV in 2019. "I didn't know it was possible to be starstruck by a building. But I was."
