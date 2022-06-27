Vanessa Hudgens Returns to High School Musical's East High

Watch : Vanessa Hudgens GLAMBOT: Behind the Scenes at 2022 SAG Awards

It may be summer but Vanessa Hudgens is going back to school.

In an Instagram video posted June 25, the actress served up all the nostalgic feels when she paid a visit to East High School, which served as the backdrop to the High School Musical franchise.

Dressed in hot pink shorts, a black crop-top and sneakers, Vanessa, 33, walked around outside the school in Salt Lake City, Utah, as the song "Breaking Free" played from the iconic Disney Channel original film.

Vanessa captioned the video with a quote her character says in the movie, writing, "Do you remember in kindergarten how you'd meet a kid and know nothing about them then 10 seconds later you're playing like you're best friends because you didn't have to be anything but yourself?"

Vanessa's beloved dog Darla also made the trip. In an adorable photo, the pup is seen posing in front of the school and smiling.