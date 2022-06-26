Kevin Love Marries Kate Bock in Great Gatsby-Inspired Wedding

Watch : Kate Bock on Diversity in Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issues

Loved up for life.

NBA star Kevin Love married model Kate Bock in a glamorous wedding held at the New York City Public Library on June 25.

"The city is so much a part of our story and it felt so right to bring all of our favorite people together into such an iconic New York City institution," Kate told People in comments posted June 26. "Kevin and I are both very curious people and love literature, art, and history and the New York Public Library encompasses all of that in such a romantic setting. It evokes the old-school New York glamour we were searching for and is so iconic to the city that we love."

She added, "We also love that it is so close by to the place we had our first date—the St. Regis Hotel."

According to the bride, 34, all guests were asked to wear black and white to stay on theme for the event, which Kate described as a "ball evoking old-school NYC glamour, inspired by the Great Gatsby, [Frank] Sinatra and the Hollywood icons of the '50s and '60s."