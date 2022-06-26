Kevin Love Marries Kate Bock in Great Gatsby-Inspired Wedding

Loved up for life.
NBA star Kevin Love married model Kate Bock in a glamorous wedding held at the New York City Public Library on June 25.
"The city is so much a part of our story and it felt so right to bring all of our favorite people together into such an iconic New York City institution," Kate told People in comments posted June 26. "Kevin and I are both very curious people and love literature, art, and history and the New York Public Library encompasses all of that in such a romantic setting. It evokes the old-school New York glamour we were searching for and is so iconic to the city that we love."
She added, "We also love that it is so close by to the place we had our first date—the St. Regis Hotel."
According to the bride, 34, all guests were asked to wear black and white to stay on theme for the event, which Kate described as a "ball evoking old-school NYC glamour, inspired by the Great Gatsby, [Frank] Sinatra and the Hollywood icons of the '50s and '60s."
For her big day, the 2020 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit cover model chose a gown by Ralph Lauren, which she said was "inspired by Grace Kelly's wedding dress."
"She was a true icon who I've always been inspired by and who I think is timeless," Kate shared. "When I first saw the dress in person all I could think was, 'this is a piece of art.' It's very special, very regal and completely dazzling."
Kevin, 33, also wore Ralph Lauren, choosing a classic black tuxedo.
"We planned the wedding together, got ready together and rode over to the Library together," she shared. "Kevin and I didn't feel it was important to keep things separate."
In an exclusive interview with E! News last month, Kate opened up about her wedding planning process, admitting that it included multiple mood boards for inspiration.
"I have so many boards you don't even know," Kate said. "Kevin is very visual. It explains what's in my head and then for him to agree or disagree or move things around so it's really a very helpful exercise so that we both see the same thing."
She also hinted at what would become her iconic Grace Kelly-esque ensemble.
"I would say if Kevin were to say that in my life, there's one person I'm the most inspired by or who is most aspirational to me—dead or alive," she explained, "my dress is based on something she's worn."
Kate announced the couple's engagement on Instagram six months ago, alongside black-and-white photos from the romantic proposal and her stunning diamond ring.
"Well, this was the best birthday surprise I could have ever imagined. I couldn't be happier to have been asked to be a Love by my love," she shared in January. "Heart bursting all day & night."
The model later admitted that she had "no idea" that the Cleveland Cavaliers would be popping the question at that time.
"I just figured it wouldn't happen during the season, because usually we're just pretty busy and we don't get to do anything different," she shared with E! News in February. "It wasn't in my headspace at all that it was going to happen and it was my birthday so we were going for dinner and it was nice and we had a whole cute plan anyway."