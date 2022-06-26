The Bachelorette's Nayte Olukoya Denies Cheating on Ex Michelle Young

Watch : "Bachelorette" Michelle Young & Nayte Olukoya's Red Carpet Debut

The Bachelorette's Nayte Olukoya is setting the record straight on his and Michelle Young's recent breakup.

Just over a week after the couple confirmed they had gone their separate ways, the sales executive announced that he was going to "address a few things" about their split in a June 25 Instagram Story post. In a numbered list, Nayte denied ever cheating on Michelle and reminded readers that "Not every breakup needs to have someone to blame."

"Yes, the pressures were insane for both of us," he wrote. "We tried. It didn't work. We're sad about it. We all grieve differently."

The 27-year-old, who proposed to Michelle at the end of Season 18 in 2021, said that he "truly believed Michelle was my person" and called the hate he's received online since their announcement "hurtful during a difficult time."

"Yes, many of you seem to paint me as a red flag/ f--k boy. Maybe it's the piercings and tattoos? Who knows," he shared. "But I'm actually a decent guy, and I only want to continue getting better. As we should all want for ourselves."