Pink Has a Scathing Message for Her Fans Who Support Supreme Court's Abortion Ruling

Pink wants no fans who support the Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade.

On June 25, a day after SCOTUS voted 5-4 to reverse the landmark 1973 ruling that established women's constitutional right to abortion in the United States, the pop star issued a scathing statement on Twitter, which went viral.

"Let's be clear: if you believe the government belongs in a woman's uterus, a gay persons business or marriage, or that racism is okay- THEN PLEASE IN THE NAME OF YOUR LORD NEVER F--KING LISTEN TO MY MUSIC AGAIN," she wrote. "AND ALSO F--K RIGHT OFF. We good?"

Conservative Justice Clarence Thomas, who voted in favor of reversing Roe v. Wade, wrote in his concurring opinion that the Supreme Court should also "reconsider all of this Court's substantive due process precedents, including Griswold, Lawrence and Obergefell," referring to precedents that safeguarded personal freedoms such as the right to obtain contraception, same-sex intimacy and gay marriage.