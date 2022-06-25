La La Anthony's Go-To Summer Cocktail Recipe is Inspired by Her Puerto Rican Roots

We interviewed La La Anthony because we think you'll like her picks at these prices. La La is a paid spokesperson for Bailey's Colada. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
The summer is which means it's time for outdoor barbeques, beach days, and some summer cocktails. If you're looking for something refreshing and delicious to quench your thirst, La La Anthony shared her go-to cocktail recipe, the Coquito Colada, which is a nod to her Puerto Rican heritage and a fun summer spin on a classic holiday drink. She also shared the must-haves that she keeps in her kitchen at all times. As a busy mom, she knows the importance of being prepared at all times and sticking to the budget.
If you're looking for some budget-friendly kitchen staples, La La has you covered. She is also makes a compelling case for strawberry jam as a universal condiment (hear her out) and shares the dog must-have that she learned about from Oprah Winfrey.
E!: There are so many ways to enjoy Baileys Colada. You can blend it, pour it over ice, or even use it to top off a dessert like ice cream. What's your favorite way to enjoy it?
LA: I love the versatility of Baileys Colada, whether simply sipping it over ice, blended with ice or experimenting with different flavors and ingredients. This summer, I was given the opportunity to create a few new Baileys Colada cocktails and I really wanted to lean into my Puerto Rican roots, after all the Pina Colada originated in Puerto Rico! Within each Baileys Colada cocktail recipe you'll see a nod to my heritage whether it be the fruits and/or spices used – my favorite is the Coquito Colada – it's a delicious summer spin on a classic holiday cocktail!
E!: What makes Baileys Colada the perfect summer drink?
LA: Baileys Colada is the perfect welcome to the summer months, and I love that you can tap into vacation mode with just one sip! I've always been a fan of Piña Coladas, and Baileys Colada not only reminds me of this classic cocktail but also makes it so easy to enjoy - just twist the cap and pour (or what I like to call a few simple steps to paradise)!
La La Anthony's Summer Cocktail Recipe- Coquito Colada
Ingredients
- 1 oz Baileys Colada Irish Cream Liqueur
- 3/4 oz Captain Morgan White Rum
- 1 oz Fresh Pineapple Juice
- 1/2 oz Fresh Lime Juice
- 1/2 oz Cinnamon Powder
- 5 Basil Leaves
- Freshly Grated Nutmeg
- Muddled Cranberries
Preparation
- Muddle cranberries at the bottom of a tall Collins glass
- Combine remaining ingredients into a cocktail shaker with ice; shake until chilled.
- Strain into a Collins glass over crushed ice
- Top with hibiscus tea
La La Anthony Shares What's in Her Kitchen
Baileys Colada Irish Cream Liqueur
"Baileys Colada is my summertime staple perfect for enjoying during any occasion whether it be entertaining poolside, hosting a BBQ or catching some sun in my backyard– it truly brings that vacation vibe!"
Simply Lemonade, All Natural Non-GMO
"My son loves lemonade so I make sure to keep it stocked in my fridge at all times."
Aesop Resurrection Aromatique Hand Wash and Resurrection Aromatique Hand Balm
"After washing the dishes or wiping down hard surfaces, I don't like how my hands are left feeling or smelling like cleaning supplies. I love to wash and moisturize my hands with Aēsop products!"
DASANI Purified Water Enhanced with Minerals, 16.9 fl oz (pack of 24)
"It's so important that my son and I stay hydrated because we are constantly on the go, Kiyan with basketball, and myself with work."
Nature’s Blend Essential Wellness Premium Freeze-Dried Raw Dog Food
"Recently, I noticed that my dog Seven's energy was getting a bit low, so I went on a deep Google search for the best dog food and snacks to help boost his energy. I read that Oprah Winfrey recommended Dr. Marty's, so we gave it a try. He loves it, and it has not left my kitchen since."
La La Anthony Kitchen Must-Haves Q&A
Sweet Strawberry Jam by Good Good
E!: What's your most practical kitchen must-have?
LA: Strawberry jam! I put strawberry jam on almost everything for breakfast. It's my must-have on omelets (don't knock it until you try it), breakfast sandwiches, and so much more. I always make sure to keep some in my kitchen!
Bounty Quick Size Paper Towels, White, 4 Packs Of 2 Family Rolls = 8 Family Rolls
E!: What's one expensive kitchen essential you should always buy on sale?
LA: Paper towels! We never realize just how expensive paper towels can be and they are the most used item in my kitchen. They go quickly and I'm constantly buying them, so it definitely adds up and I always try to buy on sale and in bulk.
Pull Out Spice Rack Organizer for Cabinet
E!: What's one kitchen gadget under $50 that you think everyone should have?
I love the slide out double upper seasoning organizer. It's great because you can pull it out and see all of the spices that you need for cooking. You don't have to search through a cabinet full of seasonings and spices!
Stack Man 100% Compostable 7 Inch Heavy-Duty Plates- 125 Pack
E!: Is there an inexpensive essential that you keep re-buying for your kitchen?
Paper plates! I always have family and friends visiting and to avoid doing a ton of dishes, I make sure to stock up on paper plates.
