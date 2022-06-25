La La Anthony's Go-To Summer Cocktail Recipe is Inspired by Her Puerto Rican Roots

We interviewed La La Anthony because we think you'll like her picks at these prices. La La is a paid spokesperson for Bailey's Colada. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

The summer is which means it's time for outdoor barbeques, beach days, and some summer cocktails. If you're looking for something refreshing and delicious to quench your thirst, La La Anthony shared her go-to cocktail recipe, the Coquito Colada, which is a nod to her Puerto Rican heritage and a fun summer spin on a classic holiday drink. She also shared the must-haves that she keeps in her kitchen at all times. As a busy mom, she knows the importance of being prepared at all times and sticking to the budget.

If you're looking for some budget-friendly kitchen staples, La La has you covered. She is also makes a compelling case for strawberry jam as a universal condiment (hear her out) and shares the dog must-have that she learned about from Oprah Winfrey.