Mean Girls' Daniel Franzese Says He Finally Met Danny DeVito in Real Life

Daniel Franzese thinks Danny DeVito is so fetch.
The Mean Girls star, who famously name-dropped the actor in the 2004 movie, revealed to Page Six that he once got to meet DeVito years ago at The Hollywood Roosevelt hotel in Los Angeles.
"I got to meet him on a dance floor at a party," Franzese shared on June 25, adding that he walked right up to the Emmy winner and informed him that he was "the guy who says, ‘Danny DeVito, I love your work!'"
The 44-year-old continued, "And he just gave me a fist pound. And I was like, ‘All right, that's good enough for me."
Franzese added, "That was a really, really good experience."
ICYMI, in Mean Girls, Franzese played Damian, a flamboyant teen who befriends new student Cady Heron, played by Lindsay Lohan. The actor said that from the get-go, he knew the movie was going to be something special.
"When I read the script, I laughed out loud," he admitted, "And that's not something I normally do when I read a script. There's very few scripts that I've, like, belly laughed out loud."
He continued, "So I knew it was good, but I feel like when you make a movie, you rely on so many different people's aesthetics. You know, sometimes you can bring Kobe beef to the table, and they make Hamburger Helper out of it."
Clearly the teen movie was a hit. Mean Girls went on to gross $130 million worldwide.
"When I saw the first screening with a live audience and saw how loud and roarious they laughed," Franzese shared, "I can't remember the last time I saw a movie where they were acting like that. I knew we did something special."
