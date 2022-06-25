Mishael Morgan Becomes First Black Woman to Win Lead Actress Award at Daytime Emmys

Watch : Beyonce Nominated for an UNEXPECTED Daytime Emmy Award

Mishael Morgan made history at the 2022 Daytime Emmy Awards.

The Young and the Restless star, 35, picked up the trophy for Lead Actress in a Drama Series at the June 24 ceremony, making her the first Black actress to win a Daytime Emmy in the lead acting category.

"I was born on a tiny island in the Caribbean, and I'm now standing on an international stage and I am being honored regardless of the color of my skin, regardless of my passport, for being the best at what I do," she shared in her acceptance speech. "Now there are little girls around the world and no matter what the industry, the vocation, they can strive to be the best."

She continued, "I need to thank the fans and everybody sitting at home. They embraced me when I came on this show and I am so immensely proud of our generation."