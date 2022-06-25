Bruce Willis Spotted on Rare Public Outing With Wife Emma After Aphasia Diagnosis

Watch : Bruce Willis Plays Basketball in RARE Video After Aphasia Diagnosis

Bruce Willis is still soaking in the sunshine.

The 67-year-old actor was spotted running errands with his wife Emma Heming Willis on June 23 in Los Angeles. For the occasion, Bruce—whose aphasia diagnosis was made public in March—wore a green baseball cap, a short-sleeved button-down shirt and jeans, while Emma donned jeans, a blue-and-white top and flats.

The outing came just days after Emma dedicated a sweet Instagram post to her husband. On June 13, she shared a video of Bruce performing with The Temptations with a caption that read, in part: "My motto is don't let the fear stop you. Why? Because fear constantly stops me. Which is another reason I fell for my husband, fear has never stopped him."

On May 23, Emma posted a video of Bruce playing basketball with a group of friends, captioned "I see you BeeDub." In the video, Bruce is seen catching a bounce pass and making a layup on a backyard basketball hoop.