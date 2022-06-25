Bruce Willis Spotted on Rare Public Outing With Wife Emma After Aphasia Diagnosis

Bruce Willis is still soaking in the sunshine.
The 67-year-old actor was spotted running errands with his wife Emma Heming Willis on June 23 in Los Angeles. For the occasion, Bruce—whose aphasia diagnosis was made public in March—wore a green baseball cap, a short-sleeved button-down shirt and jeans, while Emma donned jeans, a blue-and-white top and flats.
The outing came just days after Emma dedicated a sweet Instagram post to her husband. On June 13, she shared a video of Bruce performing with The Temptations with a caption that read, in part: "My motto is don't let the fear stop you. Why? Because fear constantly stops me. Which is another reason I fell for my husband, fear has never stopped him."
On May 23, Emma posted a video of Bruce playing basketball with a group of friends, captioned "I see you BeeDub." In the video, Bruce is seen catching a bounce pass and making a layup on a backyard basketball hoop.
Since her husband's diagnosis, Emma has been open about the struggle and difficulties that come with being a caregiver. In an interview with The Bump in May, Emma—who shares daughters Mabel Willis, 10, and Evelyn Willis, 8, with Bruce—said that prioritizing her family above herself weighed heavily on well-being.
"I put my family's needs above my own, which I found does not make me any kind of hero," Emma said. "That amount of care for everyone else within my household had taken a toll on my mental health and overall health, and it served no one in my family."
Bruce stepped back from acting after his aphasia diagnosis, a language disorder that can impact one's ability to understand, speak, read or write. The decision was announced by Emma and their daughters, as well as Bruce's ex-wife Demi Moore and their children Rumer Willis, 33, Scout Willis, 30 and Tallulah Willis, 28.
"This is a really challenging time for our family and we are so appreciative of your continued love, compassion and support," the family said in a joint statement. "We are moving through this as a strong family unit, and wanted to bring his fans in because we know how much he means to you, as you do to him."