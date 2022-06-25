Cheryl Burke Shares She Had an Abortion at 18

Watch : Taylor Swift & More Celebrities React After Roe v. Wade Decision

Cheryl Burke is opening up about her abortion story.

On June 24, the Dancing With the Stars pro shared she had previously sought an abortion at the age of 18, saying in a three-minute Instagram video that she was "saddened" by the U.S. Supreme Court's recent decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, which established an individual's constitutional right to end a pregnancy.

"If it wasn't for places like Planned Parenthood, I would be a mother⁠—and I wouldn't have been a great mother," she began. "I got an abortion while I was going through a really huge transition in my life."

Burke went on to explain that she was practicing safe sex by using birth control at the time, but "s--t happens."

"I was two weeks pregnant when I got an abortion," she said, recounting the experience. "I remember rolling up to Planned Parenthood with picketers holding anti-abortion signs and that alone was traumatic. And on top of it all, the whole process is traumatic."

Arguing that it's "nobody's business" to dictate her choice in the matter, Burke continued, "I'm happy that I made that decision. There is no shame behind it."