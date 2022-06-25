Bachelor Nation's Cam Ayala Undergoes Leg Amputation Surgery After Years-Long Struggle With Lymphedema

Watch : Bachelor Nation Stars Who've Dated Celebrities

Bachelor Nation's Cam Ayala is meeting life's challenges with a smile on his face.

Cam, who appeared on the 15th season of The Bachelorette and the sixth season of Bachelor in Paradise in 2019, recently had his right leg amputated after a life-long battle with lymphedema, a chronic disease that results in the buildup of fluid in soft tissues and causes swelling in the arms and legs.

Cam shared post-surgery pictures and videos in an Instagram post June 24, one of which featured Cam walking in the hallways of Texas Medical Center with the help of a walker. A friend is heard encouraging Cam from behind the camera, saying, "Great job, man."

The Instagram post was captioned: "Gotta lotta BROMENTUM with @b.rapp #amputee #CAMputee #FAITHoverFEAR"

Earlier this month, Cam teamed up with Oscar winner Kathy Bates, who also suffers from lymphedema, to raise awareness about the condition and opened up about his choice to undergo an amputation procedure.