Nick Cannon and Alyssa Scott Launch New Foundation to Honor Late "Angel" Son Zen

Watch : Nick Cannon Reveals His 5-Month-Old Son Has Died

Nick Cannon and Alyssa Scott are shining a light on their late son's legacy.

In a joint Instagram post shared on June 23, the duo commemorated what would have been the first birthday of their late son Zen, who passed away from brain cancer at 5 months old in December.

"June 23rd will forever be a day of celebration," they wrote. "A beautiful lighting ceremony to honor the life of an Angel."

Nick and Alyssa's post, which included an picture of them releasing a light lantern into the sky, also announced that they have formed a new foundation in Zen's honor with a mission to "foster global excellence in hope, grief-care, and pediatric healthcare for families and children in need."

"Zen's birth has now transformed into ‘Zen's Light,'" they continued. "We are proud to announce his new foundation that will help so many others in this world."