Khloe Kardashian Shares Daughter True’s Sweet Annual Tradition Honoring Local Firefighters

The Kardashian family is celebrating our heroes.

On June 24, Khloe Kardashian shared that she and her daughter True Thompson, 4, have a special annual tradition where they visit where they bring ice cream to firefighters at the local station. As seen in an Instagram post documenting their visits throughout the years, Rob Kardashian's daughter, Dream has also been along for the ride.

"Talk about cuteness!!!" Khloe wrote in the caption on June 24. "It has been a tradition for the girls to take the brave and marvelous firefighters ice cream a few times a year. They love to meet the firefighters and tour the fire station."

The post included adorable photos of their latest trip to the station, as well as a video of the girls dancing along with some firefighters. According to Khloe, her family has been visiting the same station for years.

"Fire station 125 has been a station that the kids have visited for a while now," the reality star shared. "Not only are firefighters risking their lives for us every single day but they pick up a dance routine quite quickly. The girls wanted to show the firefighters their dance routine that they performed at their recital last weekend."