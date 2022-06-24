Khaby Lame Dethrones Charli D’Amelio As Most Followed TikToker: What to Know About the Him

Watch : Kris Jenner Fools Fans With Fake Presidential Bid on TikTok

In Khaby Lame's case, a video is worth a thousand words.

The content creator has dethroned Charli D'Amelio as being the most-followed person on TikTok, racking up more than 142.9 million followers, all without ever saying a word.

In his duet videos, Khaby, reacts to popular clips of life hacks that are often more complicated than they should be. Oftentimes, he's seen simply shrugging or offering an exasperated head shake.

"I came up with the idea because I was seeing these videos circulating, and I liked the idea of bringing some simplicity to it," Khaby told CNN last year. "I thought of a way to reach as many people as possible. And the best way was not to speak."

To learn more about Khaby, keep reading.

1) He is based in Italy

The 22-year-old was born in Senegal and moved to Italy with his parents when he was only a year old.

He spent most of his life in public housing, which he believes gave him exposure to the world beyond Italy. "There we were people from every ethnicity, so we would protect each other a lot," he shared with CNN. "There was never an issue about racism."