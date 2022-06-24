Sharon Stone Shares She Lost "9 Children By Miscarriage"

Actress Sharon Stone explained that she has suffered multiple miscarriages and encouraged "compassion and empathy" for those who have shared similar struggles. Read her powerful words below.

Sharon Stone is reflecting on her own personal experience with loss.   

On June 21, the Basic Instinct star, 64, shared that she had suffered multiple miscarriages in the past and advocated for better resources for women who have similarly faced the same heartbreaking struggle.  

"We, as females don't have a forum to discuss the profundity of this loss," she commented on a People Instagram post about Peta Murgatroyd's recent miscarriage. "I lost nine children by miscarriage." 

The actress also rallied against the social stigma that prevents people from speaking out about their grief in the aftermath of a miscarriage.  

"It is no small thing, physically nor emotionally yet we are made to feel it is something to bear alone and secretly with some kind of sense of failure," she explained. "Instead of receiving the much needed compassion and empathy and healing which we so need." 

Sharon concluded her comment by calling out how female health and wellness has been "left to the care of the male ideology," saying that it "has become lax at best, ignorant in fact, and violently oppressive in effort." 

In the past, Sharon has been open her difficulty to conceive due to having an autoimmune disease and endometriosis.

The actress is the mother to three sons through adoption: 22-year-old Roan Bronstein, who she shares with ex-husband Phil Bronstein, as well as 17-year-old Laird Stone and 16-year-old Quinn Stone.

In 2017, Sharon revealed she has a genetic blood condition that led to three miscarriages.

"I can say that I had three, five-and-a-half-month miscarriages and no one had any answer for me, what's going on, why is this happening to me," she told Extra. "It's devastating that the medical community is not paying the attention that's needed."

