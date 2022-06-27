BET Awards 2022 Winners: See The Complete List

Watch : Cardi B Shows Off Her Baby Bump at 2021 BET Awards

The 2022 BET Awards are officially here!

Hosted by Taraji P. Henson, the star-studded award ceremony is set to air live from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on July 26 and feature phenomenal performances from Lil Wayne, Lizzo, Giveon, Chance The Rapper, Chlöe and more.

Throughout the unforgettable evening, each of the show's award categories—which honor the best and brightest in film, music, television and athletics—will be presented by a collection of stars including Daniel Kaluuya, Idris Elba, Janelle Monáe, Keke Palmer, Ne-Yo and Tamar Braxton.

In the lead up to the awards show, Doja Cat was the most-nominated person of the night with six nominations. The "Kiss Me More" singer is followed closely behind by Ari Lennox and Drake, who each received four nods.

Meanwhile, Zendaya and Forest Whitaker are the only two actors on the night to be nominated for multiple roles in their respective categories.