BET Awards 2022 Winners: See The Complete List

The 2022 BET Awards are officially here!
Hosted by Taraji P. Henson, the star-studded award ceremony is set to air live from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on July 26 and feature phenomenal performances from Lil Wayne, Lizzo, Giveon, Chance The Rapper, Chlöe and more.
Throughout the unforgettable evening, each of the show's award categories—which honor the best and brightest in film, music, television and athletics—will be presented by a collection of stars including Daniel Kaluuya, Idris Elba, Janelle Monáe, Keke Palmer, Ne-Yo and Tamar Braxton.
In the lead up to the awards show, Doja Cat was the most-nominated person of the night with six nominations. The "Kiss Me More" singer is followed closely behind by Ari Lennox and Drake, who each received four nods.
Meanwhile, Zendaya and Forest Whitaker are the only two actors on the night to be nominated for multiple roles in their respective categories.
Zendaya is nominated for Best Actress for her performance as Rue Bennet in the hit HBO show Euphoria as well as Michelle Jones-Watson Marvel's Spider-Man: No Way Home, while Whitaker is up for Best Actor for his role on the series Godfather of Harlem and the 2021 Aretha Franklin biopic Respect.
But who came out victorious? Well, you'll have to scroll on to see the full list of nominees and winners below!
Best Female R&B/Pop Artist
Ari Lennox
Chlöe
Doja Cat
H.E.R
WINNER: Jazmine Sullivan
Mary J. Blige
Summer Walker
Best Male R&B/Pop Artist
Blxst
Chris Brown
Givēon
Lucky Daye
WINNER: The Weeknd
Wizkid
Yung Bleu
Best Group
Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak, Silk Sonic
Chlöe X Halle
City Girls
Lil Baby & Lil Durk
Migos
Young Dolph & Key Glock
Best Collaboration
WINNER: "Essence" by Wizkid Feat. Justin Bieber & Tems
"Every Chance I Get" by DJ Khaled Feat. Lil Baby & Lil Durk
"Family Ties" by Baby Keem & Kendrick Lamar
"Kiss Me More" by Doja Cat Feat. Sza
"Way 2 Sexy" by Drake Feat. Future & Young Thug
"Whole Lotta Money (Remix)" by Bia Feat. Nicki Minaj
Best Female Hip Hop Artist
Cardi B
Doja Cat
Latto
Megan Thee Stallion
Nicki Minaj
Saweetie
Best Male Hip Hop Artist
Drake
Future
J. Cole
Jack Harlow
Kanye West
Kendrick Lamar
Lil Baby
Video Of The Year
"Family Ties" by Baby Keem & Kendrick Lamar
‘Have Mercy" by Chlöe
"Kiss Me More" by Doja Cat Feat. Sza
"Pressure" by Ari Lennox
"Smokin Out The Window" by Bruno Mars, Anderson .paak, Silk Sonic
"Way 2 Sexy" by Drake Feat. Future & Young Thug
Video Director Of The Year
Anderson .Paak (a.k.a. Director .Paak)
Benny Boom
Beyoncé & Dikayl Rimmasch
Director X
Hype Williams
Missy Elliott
Best New Artist
Baby Keem
Benny The Butcher
WINNER: Latto
Muni Long
Tems
Yung Bleu
Album Of The Year
An Evening With Silk Sonic by Bruno Mars, Anderson.Paak, Silk Sonic
Back Of My Mind by H.E.R
Call Me If You Get Lost by Tyler, The Creator
Certified Lover Boy by Drake
Donda by Kanye West
Heaux Tales, Mo' Tales: The Deluxe by Jazmine Sullivan
Planet Her by Doja Cat
Dr. Bobby Jones Best Gospel/inspirational Award
"All In Your Hands" by Marvin Sapp
"Come To Life" by Kanye West
"Grace" by Kelly Price
"Hallelujah" by Fred Hammond
"Hold Us Together (Hope Mix)" by H.E.R. & Tauren Wells
Jireh Elevation Worship & Maverick City Music
WINNER: "We Win" by Lil Baby X Kirk Franklin
BET Her
"Best Of Me (Originals)" by Alicia Keys
WINNER: "Good Morning Gorgeous" by Mary J. Blige
"Have Mercy" by Chlöe
"Pressure" by Ari Lennox
"Roster" by Jazmine Sullivan
"Unloyal" by Summer Walker & Ari Lennox
"Woman" by Doja Cat
Best International Act
Dave (UK)
Dinos (France)
Fally Ipupa (DRC)
Fireboy Dml (Nigeria)
Little Simz (UK)
Ludmilla (Brazil)
Major League Djz (South Africa)
Tayc (France)
WINNER: Tems (Nigeria)
Best Movie
Candyman
King Richard
Respect
Space Jam: A New Legacy
Summer Of Soul
The Harder They Fall
Best Actor
Adrian Holmes, Bel Air
Anthony Anderson, Black-ish
Damson Idris, Snowfall
Denzel Washington, The Tragedy Of Macbeth
Forest Whitaker, Respect & Godfather Of Harlem
Jabari Banks, Bel Air
Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us
Will Smith, King Richard
Best Actress
Aunjanue Ellis, King Richard
Coco Jones, Bel Air
Issa Rae, Insecure
Jennifer Hudson, Respect
Mary J. Blige, Power Book II: Ghost
Queen Latifah, The Equalizer
Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary
Regina King, The Harder They Fall
Zendaya, Euphoria & Spider-Man: No Way Home
Youngstars Award
Akira Akbar
Demi Singleton
WINNER: Marsai Martin
Miles Brown
Saniyya Sidney
Sportswoman Of The Year Award
Brittney Griner
Candace Parker
Naomi Osaka
Serena Williams
Sha'carri Richardson
Simone Biles
Sportsman Of The Year Award
Aaron Donald
Bubba Wallace
Giannis Antetokounmpo
Ja Morant
Lebron James
Stephen Curry