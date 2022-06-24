Don’t Like TikTok’s Vinegar Soda? Try These 12 Healthy Soda Alternatives That Actually Taste Good

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too at these prices. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Prices are accurate as of publish time. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
If you're on TikTok, you've probably seen multiple creators trying the "healthier" soda, mixing balsamic vinegar with soda water for a concoction that is supposed to taste like a healthier version of coke. If drinking balsamic vinegar through a straw doesn't really sound like your thing, you're not alone.
Luckily, there are so many healthier soda options on the market right now. Ditch the sugar in regular soda and the artificial flavors in diet soda that cause bloat for these 12 soda alternatives. From Olipop to Poppi to Mayawell, we've rounded up sodas and bubbly water that will actually add to your healthy lifestyle, whether that be with zero sugar, natural flavors, or added prebiotics and fiber for a happy, healthy gut.
Scroll below for refreshing, tasty, healthier drinks just in time for summer that you can order online and have shipped directly to your doorstep.
OLIPOP - The Sampler, 6-Flavor Soda Variety Pack, Healthy Soda, Prebiotic Soft Drinks, Supports Digestive Health & Gut Health, 9g of Dietary Plant Fiber, Low Calorie, Low Sugar, Vegan (12 oz, 12-Pack)
For just 35 to 45 calories and 2 to 5 grams of sugar, Olipop's delicious soda alternatives combine prebiotics, plant fiber, & botanicals, so you're doing something good for your body when you drink them. You'll love this 12-can variety pack because you can try Olipop's Vintage Cola, Classic Root Beer, Strawberry Vanilla, Orange Squeeze, Cherry Vanilla, & Ginger Lemon flavors. This soda alternative will add some fiber to your diet, and it's non-GMO, vegan, gluten-free, Paleo, and Keto-friendly.
POPPI Sparkling Prebiotic Soda w/ Gut Health & Immunity Benefits, Beverages w/ Apple Cider Vinegar (Classics Variety Pack)
Not only is each can of Poppi just 25 calories and 5 grams of sugar, but it also contains natural prebiotics from Agave Inulin and unfiltered Apple Cider Vinegar to actually help your gut and digestion. The Cola and Doc Pop flavors also contain natural caffeine from Green Tea for a pick-me-up without the crash. You won't miss the unnatural flavors in most diet sodas. Try Classic Cola, Doc Pop, and Root Beer in this variety pack.
RECESS MOOD Calming Magnesium and Adaptogen Beverage | Magnesium Drink Supplement | Non-Alcoholic Beverage | L-Threonate Supplement | Mood Support Supplement | Strawberry Rose | 12 Pack | 12 ounces
If you want to feel more calm, Recess is the perfect soda alternative for you. Recess is a magnesium and adaptogen infused sparkling water to calm the mind and lift your mood. Recess features zero added sugar, just 20 calories and 3 grams of natural sugar. You'll love Recess's subtly sweet flavor created from brewing real dried strawberries, rose petals, and rose hips.
Health-Aid Pop Sampler Variety Pack
Did you know that 70% of your immune system is in your gut? That's why it's so important to take care of gut health, and Health-Aid's Pop sampler featuring Pomegranate Berry, Ginger Fizz, Strawberry Vanilla, Lemon+Lime, Apple Snap, and Grape might be the perfect way for you to do just that. With Health-Aid, you'll add living prebiotics, detoxifying acids, and natural antioxidants to your diet.
Kin Spritz
Infused with adaptogens, nootropics, and botanics like Rhodiola Rosea, 5-HTP, and Gaba, Kin's non-alcoholic spritz will boost your mood and give you extra energy. It combines bright ginger, orange bitters, hibiscus, and citrus for a refreshing treat.
Spindrift Sparkling Water, 4 Flavor Variety Pack, Made with Real Squeezed Fruit, 12 Fl Oz Cans, Pack of 20 Seltzer Water Cans
Each can of Spindrift is only 3 calories with no sugar. Spindrift combines carbonated water and a hint of real fruit juice for a fuller flavor than most sparkling water.
Shrubbly, Healthy Soda | Aronia Berry + Pomegranate | Shrub Drink + Seltzer | Apple Cider Vinegar Shot in a Delicious Alcohol-Free Sparkling Water Beverage | 12 pack | 11.5 oz cans
Shrubbly contains organic ingredients including apple cider vinegar to promote a healthy gut. For only 25 calories and 6 grams of sugar, you'll love this flavorful drink made with organic fruit from the brand's Vermont family farm.
Minna Organic Sparkling Iced Tea - VARIETY PACK: No Sugar, Zero Calorie, Lightly Brewed, Refreshing, Non-GMO, Fair Trade, 12 Fl Oz Cans [12-Pack]
Try Minna's unique sparkling tea flavors with this variety pack. These sparkling teas are blended with fruit flavors for a stronger taste than sparkling water and each can includes no calories or sugar.
La Croix Sparkling Water, Grapefruit, 12 Fl Oz (Pack of 12)
We love the light, refreshing taste of La Croix's unique flavors. Get 12 refreshing cans for just $16.
Zevia Zero Calorie Soda, Rainbow Variety Pack, 12 Ounce Cans (Pack of 24)
Zevia Zero is sweetened with plant-derived stevia leaf extract and available in 15 delicious flavors. Enjoy the taste of a soda without the calories or sugar. Zevia featured real, plant-based ingredients, so they are Non-GMO Project Verified, gluten-free, Kosher, vegan, and free of added color, artificial sweeteners and sodium.
Mayawell Bubbly Prebiotic Soda - 4-Flavor Variety Pack: Refreshing & Subtle Taste,Organic Prebiotic Fiber, Low Sugar, Supports Gut Health and Immunity, 5G Fiber, Low Calorie, Non-GMO [12-Pack Cans]
A lot of us can use a little bit of added fiber in our diets. Mayawell's low calorie, low sugar prebiotic sodas offer 5 grams of added fiber per can.