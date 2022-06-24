Netflix, Disney and More Companies Vow to Cover Travel for Abortions After Overturn of Roe V. Wade

Companies are reacting to the Supreme Court's decision to reverse Roe V. Wade, which protected a person's constitutional right to have an abortion.
According to The Hollywood Reporter, brands including Disney, Netflix, Comcast, Paramount, Warner Bros, Discovery, Sony, WME, CAA and UTA are assuring employees that they will cover travel costs for those journeying out of state for abortions.
For full-time U.S. employees, Netflix said it plans to offer a $10,000 lifetime allowance for travel reimbursement for cancer treatment, transplants, gender affirming care or abortion.
Disney said its employees unable to access a medical service, including abortions, in one location have a travel benefit that allows for "affordable coverage for receiving similar levels of care in another location."
At Paramount, CEO Bob Bakish reportedly sent employees an email June 24 in the wake of the Supreme Court's ruling. "Across the country," he wrote, "we have entered a moment of profound uncertainty. In the face of this uncertainty, we want to be very clear about what will not change at Paramount."
His email then highlighted company health policies, including the coverage of travel-related expenses "if the covered health service, such as abortion, is prohibited in your area."
And according to Variety, Comcast has a travel benefit that covers Comcast and NBCUniversal employees' medical services and procedures that aren't available near an employee's home.
On June 24, the Supreme Court voted 6-3 to reverse the landmark ruling of Roe V. Wade. "The Constitution makes no reference to abortion, and no such right is implicitly protected by any constitutional provision, including the one on which the defenders of Roe and Casey now chiefly rely—the Due Process Clause of the Fourteenth Amendment," Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito wrote in the opinion, per CNBC. "It is time to heed the Constitution and return the issue of abortion to the people's elected representatives."
After the news broke, several stars took to social media to share their thoughts on the rollback.
"I'm absolutely terrified that this is where we are—that after so many decades of people fighting for women's rights to their own bodies, today's decision has stripped us of that," Taylor Swift wrote. KeKe Palmer added, "I'm past disgusted w/ my country and their constant inability to protect one another's right & keep their word. How u overturning the wrong things? So many things to overturn that make sense. But this is what you chose??"
For Viola Davis, she encouraged her followers to get involved and speak up in hopes that change can come soon.
"And so it goes….Gutted," she wrote. "Now more than ever we have to use our voice and power! WE the people."
(E! News is part of the NBCUniversal family)