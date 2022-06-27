Would Daisy Kelliher Ever Leave Sailing Yacht for Another Below Deck Spinoff? She Says...

As season three of Below Deck Sailing Yacht comes to a close—although there's still the supersized reunion episode to look forward to—there's naturally one question on everyone's mind: What's next for season four?
Chief stew Daisy Kelliher, for her part, doesn't know quite yet. After pondering how long she sees herself starring on Sailing Yacht during an exclusive interview with E! News, she quipped, "Well, how long is a piece of string?"
She continued, "It's lots of factors: if they'll ask me back, if the fans want me back, and of course, in my personal life, if I'm in a situation where I'm able to go back."
Daisy said the latter isn't an issue at the moment since she's not dating anyone—though that hasn't stopped fans from speculating about her and co-star Gary King—adding, "So yeah, I could go back. We'll see!"
Should she ever find herself in need of a job elsewhere than Sailing Yacht's Parsifal III, Daisy revealed her stance on joining another one of Bravo's Below Deck shows such as Down Under of Mediterranean.
"I wouldn't mind giving it a go," Daisy said. "I think I was more open to the idea last year, but now I just love sailing. I love Captain Glenn. I just feel it wouldn't be quite right seeing me somewhere else. So I would do it, of course—I'm pretty open-minded person—but I definitely think me and sailing are a pretty good match."
We'd have to agree.
The special 90-minute Below Deck Sailing Yacht season three reunion airs Monday, June 27 at 8 p.m. on Bravo. To prepare for all of the madness to come, read on and study up on this season's wild love pentagon.
(E! and Bravo are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)