Jeffrey Epstein Confidante Ghislaine Maxwell Sentenced to 20 Years in Prison in Sex Trafficking Case

Ghislaine Maxwell Found GUILTY in Sex Trafficking Trial

Ghislaine Maxwell, former girlfriend of late sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, has been sentenced to 20 years in prison with five years of supervised release for federal sex trafficking.

In addition to prison time, Maxwell was fined $750,000.

A judge announced the sentence on June 28, six months after a jury found the British socialite guilty of helping the financier sexually abuse teenage girls. Maxwell, 60, was convicted of conspiracy to entice minors to travel to engage in illegal sex acts, conspiracy to transport minors with intent to engage in criminal sexual activity, transportation of a minor with intent to engage in criminal sexual activity, as well as two counts of perjury.

During the sentencing hearing, a number of victims read impact statements. After hearing their comments, Maxwell said in part, "It is hard for me to address the court after hearing the pain and anguish based on statements we have heard today. I want to acknowledge their suffering."

"I also want to acknowledge I have been convicted with helping Jeffrey Epstein with his crimes," she continued. "It is the greatest regret of my life that I ever met Jeffrey Epstein."