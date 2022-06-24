Jessie James Decker Shares Struggle With Body Image and Depression in Candid Post

Jessie James Decker is opening up like never before about her mental health.
In a June 23 Instagram post, the country singer detailed her struggles with body image, self-esteem, confidence and anxiety.
"The reason why I want to share this is because I think I got to a place where I was trying to hide my vulnerabilities because if I made everything look great all the time, it would hide my internal struggles," Jessie wrote. "I have also always felt a duty to make people smile and happy or laugh and always be that bubbly girl. I have a very blessed life…but I have definitely struggled these past couple years."
According to Jessie, life has been "a little worse lately" where she finds herself breaking down and crying.
"I've been battling some body image issues and when I really think about it, I probably always have," she explained. "I go from one extreme to being obsessed with working out and being muscular and thin to just giving up and gaining because the food makes me feel better and then ultimately, it's a cycle that just gets worse again."
She's also facing some hurdles in her career. Earlier this month, Jessie had to postpone several shows after testing positive for COVID-19. And while she continues to reschedule dates for later this summer, the 34-year-old said she is always trying to prove to the industry that she deserves a spot onstage.
"I've also been struggling with the challenges I face in my career," she wrote. "I've been wanting to be a country singer since I was nine years old and sometimes, I feel like I'm constantly in a battle with the rest of the industry to prove to them that I'm not just a TV personality or an influencer because that has outshined my music."
"As a woman in 2022," the mom of three continued, "I don't understand why I can't have a family, publish books, own a fashion brand, be an influencer, and do TV without being questioned if I take my music career seriously just because I've chosen to dream big."
After cancelling several shows, Jessie felt that she "let so many people down." As a result, "it sent me down a spiral again of depression and made me worried no one would want to come once the tour is back up running later this summer."
With more shows kicking off June 29 in Nashville, Jessie is working through her pain. She's also receiving support from friends and family including husband Eric Decker who commented, "Love you!! Your vulnerability is inspiring and beautiful."
By sharing her own journey, Jessie is hopeful that she can connect with fans in a new way. And while she is grateful for all the good in her life, she knows it's still okay to not be okay.
"It almost didn't feel authentic to not share what I've been going through," she said. "I have such a beautiful life and so many blessings, but I still have struggles and need to sit back and work on my mental health. I feel like I try to only post the good sometimes, but I think being open and honest will also help me heal through this. I know I'm not alone. And I wanted you to know you're not alone too."