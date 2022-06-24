Jessie James Decker Shares Struggle With Body Image and Depression in Candid Post

Watch : Jessie James Decker Wants to Collaborate With Post Malone

Jessie James Decker is opening up like never before about her mental health.

In a June 23 Instagram post, the country singer detailed her struggles with body image, self-esteem, confidence and anxiety.

"The reason why I want to share this is because I think I got to a place where I was trying to hide my vulnerabilities because if I made everything look great all the time, it would hide my internal struggles," Jessie wrote. "I have also always felt a duty to make people smile and happy or laugh and always be that bubbly girl. I have a very blessed life…but I have definitely struggled these past couple years."

According to Jessie, life has been "a little worse lately" where she finds herself breaking down and crying.

"I've been battling some body image issues and when I really think about it, I probably always have," she explained. "I go from one extreme to being obsessed with working out and being muscular and thin to just giving up and gaining because the food makes me feel better and then ultimately, it's a cycle that just gets worse again."