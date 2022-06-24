The Umbrella Academy's Tom Hopper Reveals the Almost Cut Season 3 Scene

Watch : The Umbrella Academy Season 3: THAT Allison Scene

We heard a rumor that one scene from The Umbrella Academy almost didn't make it into season three.

We're referring to the uncomfortable moment when Allison (Emmy Raver-Lampman) used her rumor power, which has the ability to control another person's actions, on Luther (Tom Hopper).

"I heard a rumor you stay," Allison said to her adopted brother, who had finally found love with Sparrow Academy member Sloane (Genesis Rodriguez). As Luther begged for Allison to release him, she used her power once more, stating, "I heard a rumor you want me."

Though Luther initially succumbed to the mind control, kissing Allison, he used all of his super strength to eventually stop Allison's assault.

Complicated, right? So, it's no wonder that Hopper told E! News that this scene was on the chopping block at one point.

"It was a very sensitive scene to play out," he shared. "There were even talks of whether it would actually make the cut because of that."

So, why did the scene make it in? According to Hopper, it highlighted the extent of Allison's struggle, which included bouts of PTSD from the events of season two and the heartbreak of learning her daughter didn't exist in the universe the Umbrella Academy ended up in for season three.