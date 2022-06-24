Blac Chyna Shares Rare Update On Kids Dream and King Cairo

Watch : Kardashians vs. Blac Chyna: DRAMA Behind $100 Million Lawsuit

Through all the drama, Blac Chyna's focus has remained on her kids.

During an exclusive interview with E! News, the 34-year-old gave a rare update on her 9-year-old son King Cairo (with ex Tyga) and her 5-year-old daughter Dream (with ex Rob Kardashian).

"She's good," she said at the at Amaré Magazine's Essence Issue cover launch June 23. "King is too."

And with Dream headed to kindergarten this fall and King already in elementary school, she admitted, "It's going to be a lot of early mornings, even earlier than now!"

Not that she's complaining. "I love my kids unconditionally," she raved, "and that's just a given for me. That's just honestly it."

However, Dream and King aren't her only babies. She's also focused on building her empire. "This summer, I'm making music," she told E!. "Obviously, focusing on the next things that I'm doing, which is scripted television, movies and just being creative."