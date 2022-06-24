Exclusive

Blac Chyna Shares Rare Update On Kids Dream and King Cairo

During an exclusive interview with E! News, Blac Chyna couldn’t help by rave over how much she “unconditionally” loves kids King Cairo, 9, and Dream, 5.

Through all the drama, Blac Chyna's focus has remained on her kids. 

During an exclusive interview with E! News, the 34-year-old gave a rare update on her 9-year-old son King Cairo (with ex Tyga) and her 5-year-old daughter Dream (with ex Rob Kardashian).

"She's good," she said at the at Amaré Magazine's Essence Issue cover launch June 23. "King is too."

And with Dream headed to kindergarten this fall and King already in elementary school, she admitted, "It's going to be a lot of early mornings, even earlier than now!"

Not that she's complaining. "I love my kids unconditionally," she raved, "and that's just a given for me. That's just honestly it."

However, Dream and King aren't her only babies. She's also focused on building her empire. "This summer, I'm making music," she told E!. "Obviously, focusing on the next things that I'm doing, which is scripted television, movies and just being creative."

Especially now that, perhaps, her court room battle is behind her. Last month, a verdict was reached in Chyna's defamation lawsuit against members of the Kardashian-Jenner family, including Kim KardashianKhloe KardashianKylie Jenner and Kris Jenner. On May 2, the jury found that the family did not unjustly harm Chyna's career, however, her attorney, Lynne Ciani, told reporters she plans to appeal the decision.

Separately, on June 20, Chyna and Rob settled their revenge porn lawsuit out of court.

Fans will likely see some of Chyna and Rob's legal drama play out on next season of Hulu's The Kardashians. "We weren't filming it," executive producer Danielle King recently shared on Deadline's Crew Call podcast with Anthony D'Alessandro. "We just got snippets along the way and it ended up unfolding into this really compelling story."

