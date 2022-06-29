The Umbrella Academy's Ritu Arya Teases Javon Walton's Future on the Show

Watch : The Umbrella Academy Stars Reveal Their Favorite Cast Newbie

(Spoilers Ahead for season three of The Umbrella Academy on Netflix)

Season three of Netflix's The Umbrella Academy featured many new faces thanks to the addition of The Sparrow Academy. But for Ritu Arya and David Castañeda—who play Lila Pitts and Diego Hargreeves, respectively—there was one non-Sparrow who won over their hearts.

"Javon 'Wanna' Walton was, to me, the person that I would have a lot of fun being on set with out of the new characters," Castañeda exclusively told E! News. The Euphoria alum (RIP Ashtray) joined the series as the mischievous Stan, whom Lila convinced Diego was their son.

Though she wasn't too familiar with the young actor's work on the HBO drama, Arya told E! News that she "absolutely adored working with him."

"Some of my funnest times on set were scenes with him," she recalled. "He has such a beautiful, playful manner, and I really, really loved working with him."