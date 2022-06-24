George R.R. Martin Confirms Kit Harington Is Bringing Jon Snow Back to Life For HBO

Watch : "Game of Thrones": How the Franchise Will Continue to Live On

George R.R. Martin is cautiously sharing new info on the Game of Thrones series starring Kit Harington.

As usual, the author shared an update on the Game of Thrones TV universe to his blog June 23. "I don't really have a spare moment today, truth be told, but I am making one, since the news has broken about the Jon Snow development and I am being deluged with requests for comment," he teased. "So… Yes, there is a Jon Snow show in development."

Martin confirmed the series is tentatively titled Snow, while revealing that it's been in development for as long as the other previously confirmed titles have. He added, "This was not an official announcement from HBO, so it seems there was another leak."

Martin isn't able to share more details at this time, as HBO hasn't given him permission just yet. But he noted that Emilia Clarke already shared some specifics, including the fact that Kit conceived the idea for the show.