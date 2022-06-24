Cheer's Maddy Brum Hospitalized After Being Hit By Car

Watch : Netflix's Cheer: Monica & Maddy EXCITED Over Live Tour

Cheer's Maddy Brum is thankful to be alive after being hit by a car.

"I'm feeling extra blessed today," she wrote in a June 23 Instagram post that featured photos of her in a hospital in Kansas City, Missouri. "Blessed to be alive and blessed to be surrounded by people who give me nothing but happiness and comfort."

Maddy, who appeared on season two of the hit Netflix series, said the incident had occurred two days before. Maddy has been on the Cheer Live 2022 Tour and said she was crossing the street at a crosswalk with fellow cheerleaders Angel Rice, James Thomas and Javon "Jay" Kendrick when "a car turned and drove into me at 20-30 mph."

"Luckily, I only left with bruises and cuts on my body," Maddy continued. "Thank you to my people @amazingjamestho @qangel_rice @thejaykendrick for being by my side and making sure I was safe and okay. I have the bestest friends."