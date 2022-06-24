Cheer's Maddy Brum Hospitalized After Being Hit By Car

Maddy Brum, who appeared on season two of Netflix's Cheer, was crossing the street when, as she wrote on Instagram, "a car turned and drove into me at 20-30 mph."

Cheer's Maddy Brum is thankful to be alive after being hit by a car.

"I'm feeling extra blessed today," she wrote in a June 23 Instagram post that featured photos of her in a hospital in Kansas City, Missouri. "Blessed to be alive and blessed to be surrounded by people who give me nothing but happiness and comfort."

Maddy, who appeared on season two of the hit Netflix series, said the incident had occurred two days before. Maddy has been on the Cheer Live 2022 Tour and said she was crossing the street at a crosswalk with fellow cheerleaders Angel Rice, James Thomas and Javon "Jay" Kendrick when "a car turned and drove into me at 20-30 mph."

"Luckily, I only left with bruises and cuts on my body," Maddy continued. "Thank you to my people @amazingjamestho @qangel_rice @thejaykendrick for being by my side and making sure I was safe and okay. I have the bestest friends."

She also thanked the tour for helping her at the hospital and an orthopedic surgeon for making sure she "was okay to still do what I love." And she couldn't wait to get back to her sport.

"I will be doing the tour to the best of my ability for the next few shows," Maddy added. "I am so unbelievably thankful that I am still alive and still get the opportunity to do what I love. Thank you @deidraa_lizette for being a ROCKSTAR and coming in on such short notice while I'm recovering. I love you all! Thank you."

Afterwards, several of Maddy's fellow Cheer stars sent messages of support. "I'm so thankful it wasn't worse!" coach Monica Aldama wrote in the comments section. "I love you!" Added La'Darius Marshall, "I'm praying for you darling get well soon!"

