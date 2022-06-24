Anna Faris Recalls Turning Into Someone She “Didn’t Recognize” After First Divorce

Watch : Anna Faris's 45th Birthday: Live From E! Rewind

Anna Faris went through a "hard" but "liberating" adjustment period after her 2008 divorce.



The House Bunny star recently opened up about a time where she noticed a "shift" happened after splitting from her first husband. Anna—who quietly tied the knot with cinematographer Michael Barrett last summer—jokingly called herself a "divorce veteran."



"I'm like a divorce veteran because I've been divorced twice," Anna said during the June 23 episode of the Dear Chelsea podcast. "There's this kind of shift that happens. It hit hard the first time. I turned into somebody that I didn't recognize."

(Anna married Ben Indra in 2004, with the two officially divorcing in 2008. In 2009, she married actor Chris Pratt, with whom she shares son Jack, 9. The couple split in 2018).



As she put it, "I was always the kind of person that had their fridge filled. And I hosted a lot of dinners. That was back when I had friends. But then I found myself in this apartment with just beer and mustard in the fridge. I was going out all the time. I had no one to text or call and say, 'Hey, can I do this,' essentially."