The MixtapE! Presents Taylor Swift, Charlie Puth, Jung Kook, Sam Hunt and More New Music Musts

Watch : Taylor Swift Receives Doctorate & Speaks at NYU Graduation

New music Fridays are a thrilling, yet daunting prospect for any music lover.

It's essentially a weekly holiday where fan-favorite artists and fresh faces alike drop their latest offerings for all the world to hear, flooding streaming services and digital retailers with an onslaught of aural goodies. But who has the time to sit there and listen to everything before updating their playlists? There's just too much good stuff! (And, if we're being honest, usually a few stinkers, too.)

As it turns out, we do. Welcome to The MixtapE!

Are you ready for it?

After Beyoncé started the week off with a bang thanks to the release of "Break My Soul," Taylor Swift ended it with the full version of her song "Carolina," which will be featured in the new movie Where The Crawdads Sing.

"Where The Crawdads Sing is a book I got absolutely lost in when I read it years ago," Taylor previously wrote on Instagram. "As soon as I heard there was a film in the works starring the incredible @daisyedgarjones and produced by the brilliant @reesewitherspoon, I knew I wanted to be a part of it...I wanted to create something haunting and ethereal to match this mesmerizing story."