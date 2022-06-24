The Best 4th of July 2022 Sales to Shop Right Now: Score 50% Off Deals at West Elm, Coach, J.Crew & More

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too at these prices. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Prices are accurate as of publish time. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
Can't wait until Fourth of July weekend to get some shopping done? We've got great news! Many top brands and retailers are holding major sales right now, and the deals are so good, you'll want to take advantage of them ASAP.
For instance, Fourth of July is the perfect time to shop for all the summer essentials and trendiest styles to add to your wardrobe. Lucky for us, stores like H&M, Cupshe, J.Crew and Madewell have deals up to 75% off. J.Crew and Madewell, in particular, are also offering additional savings on top of already reduced prices. Nordstrom Rack is also holding a pre-Fourth of July sale where select sale styles are an extra 40% off! There are thousands of items on sale, so you're sure to find something you love from a brand you can't get enough of.
But of course, you can't talk Fourth of July deals without mentioning all the sales on home, appliances, outdoor furniture, mattresses and tech. Whether you're looking to buy a new TV or give your patio a summer makeover, stores like Walmart, Target and Amazon have everything need at really great discounts.
We've rounded up some of the best sales and deals you can shop right now. Check those out below.
Best 4th of July Sales & Deals on Clothing, Bags & Accessories
Nordstrom Rack’s Early 4th of July Deals
Nordstrom Rack's End of Clearance Sale is on and you can save an extra 40% off brands you love like Good American, Free People, Madewell and more. Thousands of items are on sale, and with that added discount, you can find deals up to 93% off!
Coach’s Early 4th of July Deals
Coach's biggest sale of the year is happening now, and you can score outlet-level prices on bags, shoes, accessories and more that rarely ever go on sale. Discounts go up to 50% off, and for this weekend only, all sale styles are an extra 15% off!
Coach Outlet’s Early 4th of July Deals
Coach Outlet is having a 70% off clearance event where everything on clearance is 70% off. In addition to this, they're also holding a huge wardrobe sale where you can score 75% off deals on men's and women's shoes and clothing.
BaubleBar’s Early 4th of July Deals
BaubleBar has a promo on bracelets where you can save 20% off using the code TWENTY. But if you want to accessorize before the long weekend, we highly recommend checking out their sale section where you'll find that most items are on sale for less than $35.
Kate Spade’s Early 4th of July Deals
You can take an extra 30% off sale styles during Kate Spade's End of Season Sale. There over 600 items discounted right now, and prices start at just $8.
Kate Spade Surprise’s Early 4th of July Deals
Kate Spade Surprise has incredible savings up to 75% off sitewide. To score the best deals, be sure to check out their clearance section, as well as their Deals of the Day, which reduces the prices of select styles for 24 hours only.
H&M’s Early 4th of July Deals
During H&M's Summer Sale you can save up to 50% off clothing, shoes and more for women, men, baby and kids. The women's sale alone has over 1,000 items available and prices start at $2.
Michael Kors’ Early 4th of July Deals
Michael Kors is currently holding their Semi-Annual Sale and everything is up to 60% off. In addition to that, you can also save an extra 20% off when you buy two items. Best part is, a lot of bags and shoes are on sale now for under $100.
J.Crew’s Early 4th of July Deals
J.Crew is running a couple of can't-miss promos ahead of 4th of July weekend including an extra 50% off sale styles using the code SPLASH.
Madewell’s Early 4th of July Deals
Madewell is having a sale on sale pre-July 4, where you can save an extra 20% off all sale styles.
Old Navy’s 4th of July Deals
Old Navy's early 4th of July sale has deals starting at $2 for styles colored red, white or blue. Plus, you can score up to 50% off everything sitewide.
Victoria’s Secret’s 4th of July Deals
Victoria's Secret's Semi-Annual Sale is happening and you can save up to 60% off thousands of items including panties, bras, lingerie, sleep and more.
Cupshe’s 4th of July Deals
Cupshe is celebrating their 7th birthday ahead of 4th of July by offering up to 75% off sitewide. On top of that, orders over $79 get an additional 12% off, while orders of $139 can save an extra 20% off.
Tory Burch’s Pre-4th of July Deals
Tory Burch's Semi-Annual Sale is on and all sale styles are an extra 25% off with items starting at $30. Don't miss this chance to score chic new bags, sandals and more for a discounted price.
Best 4th of July Beauty Sales & Deals
Amazon’s Early 4th of July Deals
In case you haven't already heard, Amazon Prime Day 2022 is right around the corner. But before then, you can find some amazing beauty deals. For instance, Lady Gag's Haus Laboratories is on sale for 50% off. You don't want to miss the shopper-fave LIQUID EYE-LIE-NER for just $10.
Sephora’s Early 4th of July Deals
Sephora's pre-4th of July deals include amazing discounts on top brands like Fenty Beauty, Urban Decay, Pat McGrath Labs and more. In fact, many of these items are on sale for 50% off. Be sure to check out Sephora's sale section today.
Ulta’s Early 4th of July Deals
Ulta's early 4th of July deals include a major sale on Tarte mascaras where you can get two full sized mascaras of your choice for just $30. Considering that one is already $24, you're getting a great deal.
Best 4th of July Home Sales & Deals
West Elm’s Early 4th of July Deals
West Elm's pre-July 4 deals includes 50% off new clearance styles, and numerous deals under $20.
shopDisney’s Early 4th of July Deals
Right now, shopDisney is holding a Mystery Savings Event where you can save up to 40% off cute home goods, like the shopper-fave Winnie the Pooh Glass Honey Jar that's on sale for just $14 today.
Target’s 4th of July Home Sales & Deals
Target has several great pre-July 2 promos running right now, but one you don't want to miss is their sale on kitchen and dining. We found this $50 rotating ceramic waffle maker for just $20 right now.
Williams Sonoma’s 4th of July Deals
Williams Sonoma is having a Hot Summer Deals Sale where hundreds of items are up to 75% off. Prices start at just $1!
Pottery Barn’s Early 4th of July Deals
Pottery Barn just put over 1,000 new items on sale for up to 60% off. Plus, in-stock outdoor furniture is up to 50% off for a limited time only.
PB Teen’s 4th of July Sale
Pottery Barn Teen dropped their 4th of July savings early with deals up to 70% off. It's the perfect time to shop for dorm essentials and more.
Wayfair’s Early 4th of July Deals
Wayfair has all the best discounts on everything you need to upgrade your home for summer. If you want to score the best deals on site, be sure to check out their Warehouse Clearout Sale where you can score some solid finds up to 80% off. One deal you can't miss is this chic outdoor patio sofa, originally $1,325, for just $300 today. Amazing!
