Zachary Levi Shares He Had "Mental Breakdown" Before Seeking "Life-Saving" Treatment

Watch : Zachary Levi Explains Why The Rock Deserves MTV Award

Zachary Levi is opening up about his struggles with mental health.

In a recent interview, the Shazam! actor got candid about his battle with anxiety and depression—something he has "struggled with" for most of his life due to childhood trauma and self-doubt in his career.

"I didn't realize that I was struggling with these things until I was 37, about five years ago," he said on Heart of the Matter podcast, per The Hollywood Reporter, "and I had a complete mental breakdown."

Zachary said the breakdown occurred after he moved to Austin, Texas. At the time, he was driving around and could not settle on a place to eat.

"I'm sitting in my truck, and vividly, I remember I was holding onto the wheel and I was just shaking back and forth, that like almost trying to shake myself out of what it was going on, and I'm just weeping. I'm just crying," he recalled. "I'm like, 'God, help me.'"