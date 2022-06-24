Sister Wives: Christine and Kody Brown's Daughter Mykelti Brown Is Pregnant With Twins

The Sister Wives family is getting bigger!
Mykelti Brown Padron, who is the daughter of exes Kody and Christine Brown, is expecting twins with husband Antonio "Tony" Padron. The TLC star announced her pregnancy on June 23, sharing that she and Tony "definitely weren't planning this or expecting it but we're both excited for our upcoming adventure and all the chaos and love it brings."
The couple, who have been married since 2016, are already parents to 14-month-old daughter Avalon. As Mykelti noted in an Instagram post, their little girl "will be a big sister in December," twins often "come earlier," so Avalon will likely take on sibling duties before then.
Sharing a picture of the tot smiling as she posed beside two baby bibs, the 26-year-old added on Instagram Stories, "She's happy for now."
The pregnancy news comes seven months after Mykelti's parents made the shocking announcement that they had split following 25 years together. In a statement shared in November, Christine explained that the two of them "have grown apart and I have made the difficult decision to leave."
She added, "We will continue to be a strong presence in each other's lives as we parent our beautiful children and support our wonderful family."
In addition to Mykelti, Christine and Kody share five other children together: Asypen, 27, Paedon, 23, Gwendlyn, 20, Ysabel, 19, and Truely, 12. Kody also dad to Mariah, 26, with Meri Brown; Logan, 28, Maddie, 26, Hunter, 25, Robert Garrison, 23, Gabriel, 20, and Savanah, 17, with Janelle Brown; and Solomon, 10, and Arielle, 6, with his legal spouse Robyn Brown.
As documented on Sister Wives, Kody was "spiritually married" to Christine before their separation. During the Sister Wives One-on-One special earlier this year, the 53-year-old patriarch said major factors that led to their breakup were his resistance to work on their intimacy, as well as having to deal with rumors that Christine wanted to separate.
"I was at a point where I wanted her to address the rumors that I've been hearing from the kids, that she was threatening to leave," he said, adding if they have had that difficult conversation, "How frank are we going to get? I don't want her to leave."